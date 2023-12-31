Three to be sworn in during Woodway Town Council Jan. 2 meeting

Three Woodway Town Councilmembers — Elizabeth Mitchell, John Brock and Jim Willett — will take their oaths of office during the council’s Tuesday, Jan. 2 meeting, starting at 6 p.m.
In addition, councilmembers will be assigned as representatives to regional organizations.
There will be two opportunities for public comment.
The council meeting will take place at Woodway Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W.. Woodway). The meeting also will be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 136 732 784#.
