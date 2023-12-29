Trains sounding horns again, as Edmonds’ wayside crossing system goes down

The Edmonds waterfront has been a bit noisier during the past several weeks, as problems with the wayside crossing horns mean that approaching trains are again sounding their onboard horns as they approach town.

The problem – water. Lots of water.

The issue surfaced in the wake of the early December rain and windstorms that brought flooding to many areas of Western Washington. While the horns at the Main Street crossing survived the onslaught, the weather knocked out the Dayton Street horns.

According to City of Edmonds Traffic Engineer Bertrand Haus, the city responded by immediately taking the Dayon Street horns offline until the problem can be studied and a plan put in place to make repairs.

“Following the most recent major rainstorm on Dec. 5, the wayside horns at the Dayton Street railroad crossing were turned off temporarily,” Haus explained via email. “An internal city meeting is scheduled for next week to discuss the possible next steps in resolving this ongoing issue. The wayside horns at the Main Street railroad crossing remain fully functional.”

Haus went on to explain that until the Dayton Street wayside horn system is back in service, trains approaching from both directions will sound their horns as they approach Edmonds.

Intended to mitigate unnecessary noise in downtown Edmonds, the wayside horn system is designed to direct the high-volume audible warning signal to the crossing areas and approaching traffic, and away from adjacent residential and business areas. The system became operational in mid-2019, but was beset with startup problems including coordinating operations with BNSF, and even a suspected lightning strike.

