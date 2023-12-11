Tree maintenance scheduled for 5th Avenue and Main Street this week

Expect delays on Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 13-15, while Washington Tree Experts performs some much-needed pruning on the large oak trees that surround the four-way stop at 5th Avenue and Main Street, the City of Edmonds said.

The tree maintenance will include removal of deadwood and lightly thinning the tree canopies to allow for better light penetration and airflow. Low branches will be limbed off the buildings as well to help alleviate visibility issues. This maintenance work is essential for the long-term health of these iconic trees, the city said.

The planned work — authorized by the Edmonds City Council to be completed in 2023 — is taking place at this time beecause it’s when the trees are dormant and the leaves have fallen off, the city said. While the work is being completed, there will be flagging crews assisting in vehicle movement as well as spotters on the sidewalks to assist pedestrians in safely crossing and accessing local businesses.

The current work schedule is from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day.