VFW Post 8870 collecting toys at Teri’s Toybox

Edmonds Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8870 is one again collecting toys at Teri’s Toybox (420 Main St. in downtown Edmonds) to benefit the Edmonds Food Bank’s Toy Shop program for families in need. The VFW has placed a decorated and labeled box where donations can be deposited.

“We encourage all VFW members and friends to drop by the store, purchase a toy and drop it in the box (unwrapped),” said VFW member Mike Denton.

The VFW will collect the toys periodically between now and the pre-Christmas deadline of Dec. 15.