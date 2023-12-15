Wealth Manager Mark Weatherly to open Kingsview Partners office space in Edmonds

Wealth Manager Mark Weatherly will open a new office space at 115-4th Ave. S., Ste. D, Edmonds, in January 2024.

“This is such an exciting opportunity,” Weatherly said. “As an Edmonds resident myself, I welcome the chance to serve my family and friends in the community I call home.”

His areas of focus include retirement savings; business retirement plans; wealth, estate and legacy strategies; retirement income and insurance and annuities.

Weatherly can be reached at 425-329-3077 or via email at mweatherly@kingsview.com.

Investment advisory services are offered through Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC (“KWM”), an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Insurance products and services are offered and sold through Kingsview Trust and Insurance Services (“KTI”), by individually licensed and appointed insurance agents. KWM and KTI are wholly owned subsidiaries of Kingsview Partners, LLC.