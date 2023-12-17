Woodway Town Council to hear state auditor’s exit report Dec. 18

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 at Woodway Town Hall to hear the annual audit exit report from the Washington State Auditor’s Office.
The meeting is open to councilmembers, staff and interested persons in Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway and can be accessed virtually via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 100 508 79#.
