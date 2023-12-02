Woodway Town Council to meet Dec. 4

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway. Among the items on the agenda:

Twin Maples pedestrian safety discussion

Comprehensive Plan update progress report

Planning commission reappointments

There will be two opportunities for public comments.

The meeting will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 778 493 118#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.