Woodway Town Council to meet Dec. 4

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway. Among the items on the agenda:
- Twin Maples pedestrian safety discussion
- Comprehensive Plan update progress report
- Planning commission reappointments
There will be two opportunities for public comments.
The meeting will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 778 493 118#.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.