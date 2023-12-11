Yost Park bridge damaged by falling tree closed

A large alder tree has fallen in Yost Park, damaging bridge #4, the City of Edmonds said Monday. The bridge will remain closed while the city’s park maintenance yeam evaluates and assesses the damage. This bridge closure is in addition to bridge #6, which is closed indefinitely, the city said.
Signs have been posted throughout the park to assist in guiding park visitors to take alternate trail routes. See the map for locations of the closures.
