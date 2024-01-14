2023 utility replacement project night work set for Jan. 17, 18

The City of Edmonds is working to install a cured-in-place pipe liner in the sewer main on 5th Avenue South from Maple Street to Walnut Street to extend the lifespan of the pipe and prevent root intrusions from causing backups.

The contractor expects the work to take place between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. the nights of Jan. 17 and 18. The night work will reduce impacts to residents and businesses and the likelihood of liner installation issues. It will also mitigate the possibility of sewage backups.

Residents will be provided an additional notice 24 hours in advance via door knocking or door hangers.

This work is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

What you can expect

Traffic control flaggers and signs will guide vehicles and pedestrians safely around the work area, delays up to 15 minutes should be expected.

Some parking will be impacted. “No Parking” signs will be placed prior to work beginning.

You may notice a chemical odor during the work. This is from the resin liner installed inside the pipe. It will dissipate quickly after installation and does not pose health risks.

What can I expect for night work?

Work will include the use of trucks and equipment, including generators.

Neighbors can expect noise during some phases of the work.

Crews will implement construction best practices to limit noise levels, when possible.

Looking ahead

Additional lining work will be taking place on 10th Place North and Euclid Ave, as well as the alley between Bell and Edmonds Street, 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue. This work will not take place at night, but residents are advised to reduce their water usage during the lining. The contractor will door knock and door hang 24 hours in advance of the lining to provide notice.

Visit the city’s webpage for project updates. If you have questions, contact Greg Malowicki at 425-771-0220 or via email atgreg.malowicki@edmondswa.gov.

For information about this project in another language, you may request — free of charge — language assistance services by contacting Greg Malowicki.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Greg Malowicki al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a greg.malowicki@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Greg Malowicki.