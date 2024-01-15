A pictorial of faith in Everett: Hundreds gather Sunday for ‘It Starts with Me’ community celebration of Dr. King

More than 300 people attended the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration, hosted by the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee at First Presbyterian Church in Everett Sunday.

The “It Starts with Me, Not A Commemoration. It’s A Continuation” celebration featured musical tributes by the MLK Celebration Choir, Northside Drill Team, winners and honorable mentions from Prodigies for Peace Essay and Art Contest, duo Prince and Quan, and keynote speaker Carmen Best, former City of Seattle police chief.

The mission of the nonprofit Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee is to enrich the residents of Snohomish County through knowledge and the celebration of Black heritage. For more information, visit scbhcwa.org.

— Photos by Misha Carter