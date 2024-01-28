Around town: Raindrops, at rest, on the move, in love Posted: January 27, 2024 2 A cormorant lifts off from the Edmonds waterfront Friday. (Photo by Michael Lowell) Rain, rain and more rain. As seen through the window Saturday at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. (Photo by Ron LaRue) A brave swimmer off Olympic Beach Friday, followed by his motivational coach. Read more about Lyle Smith and his fitness routine in our previous story here. On the beach under threatening clouds Saturday. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Harbor seals resting on a log Friday. (Photo by Michael Lowell) Wedding photography outside the Edmonds Waterfront Center Friday. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Window dressing in downtown Edmonds for Valentine’s Day. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
