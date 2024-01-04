Art Beat: Plein Air exhibition, EWHS theatre concert, and January author talks

Cole Gallery is honored to present the annual Plein Air Washington Artists Winter Exhibition, “Plein Air to Studio”

Over 75 paintings on display from Jan. 4-Feb. 11

Reception and awards 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, Cole Gallery, 107 5th Avenue South, Edmonds

You are invited to join Cole Gallery for wine and appetizers at their artists’ reception and awards ceremony.

The PAWA Exhibition encompasses the best of member plein air and studio paintings from the year. The plein air art, painted on location, expresses the raw passion of painting outdoors in the elements.

These artists, hailing from all over Washington, often bring their work back to the studio to paint larger works, keeping their fresh on-site experience at heart. With over 350 members, PAWA presents in this show the finest collection of landscape paintings from plein air artists in the state.

Awards for this show will be juried by nationally recognized award-winning artist Kimball Geisler, recipient of the Grand Prize for the 2022 Plein Air Salon Annual Competition.

~ ~ ~ ~

In Mindt Condition: A Tribute Concert

Students past and present come together to honor the ‘sparkle, bubble’ of Bruce Mindt’s legacy; benefitting EWHS Theatre

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, EWHS Little Theatre, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds

How often do you get the chance to show somehow just how deeply they’ve impacted your life?

Bruce Mindt has been teaching high school theatre in the Edmonds School District for almost 35 years. In 2023, he was honored with a Tony Award Honorable Mention for Excellence in Theatre Education.

Join students past and present for an unforgettable evening at the EWHS Little Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 as they pay tribute to the incredible legacy of Bruce Mindt and fundraise for his final biennial trip to New York with Play Production (EWHS’ audition-only theatre group), which is necessary for all students to attend, due to changes in district funding.

Mindt has led this trip to New York for almost two decades, giving tomorrow’s performing artists and backstage creatives a firsthand experience of navigating Manhattan and enjoying the experience of the best of Broadway. Proceeds of the evening will help underwrite their transportation, lodging and ticket costs.

This in-person event promises to be a night filled with music, laughter, and memories, featuring alumnae Lauren Paris and Andrew Leonard performing alongside current Play Pro students, and more. Tickets are available at the door or here.

A reception in the lobby will follow, and all 21+ are welcome to gather at Rory’s of Edmonds after the event to share stories and continue the celebration with Bruce.

“Sparkle. Bubble. Cue pickup” — one of the final pieces of wisdom Bruce Mindt imparts to his students backstage before every show, for decades. Now it’s their turn to gather, sparkle, and bubble for him.

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate by being part of this special occasion. Grab your friends and family and come take part in the magic of Bruce Mindt and the legacy of Play Pro.

All proceeds from this event will go towards supporting Play Pro’s trip to New York and the EWHS Theatre Department, ensuring that the arts continue to thrive in our community. If you feel so inclined to make an additional donation, please visit this GoFundMe, and thank you in advance.

~ ~ ~ ~

January Author talks with Sno-Isle Libraries

Did you make a New Year’s resolution to read more? Join Sno-Isle for three author talks to jump-start your momentum. Click the links in the titles to learn more and register for these online events.

Embrace Love in the New Year: A Heartfelt Conversation with Rebecca Serle

5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10

Join Sno-Isle in a talk with Rebecca Serle. Learn about her journey writing epic love stories that span generations and the love story formula used in the author’s New York Times bestselling novels, “One Italian Summer,” “In Five Years,” “The Dinner List,” and many more.

Your Retirement: Dream or Disaster? How to Avoid the Hidden Traps in Retirement Planning Advice with Rajiv Nagaich

11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23

Learn how to avoid the hidden traps in retirement planning advice! Did you know that a large financial portfolio, an estate plan, and long-term care insurance won’t be enough to prevent your dream retirement from becoming a disaster?

The Lure and the Lies of Processed Food, Nutrition, and Modern Medicine: An Author Talk with Dr. Robert Lustig

11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30

Start the new year on a healthy page with help from Dr. Robert Lustig, a pediatric neuroendocrinologist on the cutting edge of medicine and science. Unpack scientific data, concepts, and the difference between “the real story of food” and “the story of real food.”

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele.