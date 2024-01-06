Citing existing city tools for reporting, Mayor Rosen pulls plug on ‘hate portal’

A controversial online portal established by the City of Edmonds in 2021 to report incidents of bias, discrimination and hate has been removed, Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen said Friday.

“While the portal might have been created with the best of intentions, it has seen infrequent use,” Rosen said. “It also overlapped with other existing city tools to report incidents of hate, discrimination or similar concerns.”

At the time of its launch, the city said the new online system would give residents a place to report non-criminal issues of concern, adding that keeping a log and tracking this information would allow the city to track data and identify trends. Submissions would be monitored and reviewed by city staff, with incidents logged and forwarded to the appropriate department.

However, the new system immediately generated controversy among community members concerned about potential privacy and legal ramifications, earning it the nickname “the hate portal.”

Some residents attending a council meeting in late July 2021 expressed their opposition to the new portal, with one attendee calling it “blatant government overreach” that would create distrust among neighbors. The Edmonds City Council a week later discussed a proposal to pause the portal, which failed on a 3-3 vote with one abstention. The meeting ended with a defiant speech by then-Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson, who pointed to national studies showing that many hate crimes go unreported and that collecting the data was an important step in addressing the issue.

In an email to My Edmonds News regarding his decision to remove the portal, Rosen said: “If a resident or visitor to Edmonds experiences an incident of a criminal nature, our Edmonds Police Department is always on call. For urgent matters, they should call 911 or for a non-emergency response or to file a police report, call 425-407-3999.”

The mayor added that the General Citizen Feedback form is also available on the website to report non-criminal issues, and that a list of resources on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA), can be found on the DEIA Commission’s webpage.

“The City of Edmonds remains committed to fostering inclusivity and ensuring the safety of our entire community,” Rosen said.