City council schedules retreat days for Feb. 2-3

The Edmonds City Council has scheduled a council/staff retreat for this Friday, Feb. 2 in the Edmonds Library Plaza Room, starting at 9:50 a.m.

The day-long retreat will include a range of topics, ranging from “Who’s Lane is it Anyway” to “Identifying the Critical Few.” The meeting is scheduled to end at 4 p.m.

The Edmonds Library is located at 650 Main St. The meeting will also be broadcast via Zoom via this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or attend via phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Here’s the complete agenda:

1. Arrive, get coffee, get settled (9:30)

2. Call to Order (9:50)

3. Land Acknowledgement (9:53)

4. Roll Call (9:56)

5. Council Business (10:00)

A. Warm Up Exercise (10:00-10:30)

B. Who’s Lane is it Anyway? (10:30-12:30)

Lunch – bring your own (12:30-1:15)

6. Continued Council Business

A. Meeting Efficiency (1:15)

B. Identifying the Critical Few (2:15)

C. Emergency Management Briefing (3:05)

7. Closing Comments (3:40)

Adjournment 4 p.m

Councilmembers will meet separately Saturday, Feb. 3, for a continuation of the retreat starting at 1 p.m., also in the Library Plaza Room. That meeting will not be broadcast remotely. The agenda includes:

1. Call to Order

2. Land Acknowledgement

3. Roll Call

4. Council Business

A. Takeaways/Action Items from Feb. 2 Council/Administration Retreat – Facilitated Council Discussion–CP Olson (40 minutes)

B. 2024 Council Priority Planning Exercise – CM Tibbott (1 hour, 15 minutes)

C. What is first thing that comes to your mind? Facilitated Council Discussion–Council Executive Assistant Peterson (45 minutes)

i. Public Engagement

ii. Work Meetings vs Business Meetings

iii. Skill Building

iv. Council Comments

5. Closing Remarks – CP Pro Tem Chen (5 minutes)

Adjournment 4 p.m.