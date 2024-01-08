City of Edmonds Parks and Recreation offering range of winter and spring programs

City of Edmonds Parks and Recreation programs are open for registration for winter and spring 2024. The city offers a variety of programs for all ages, including teen and family yoga, gymnastics and dance, creative movement, taekwondo and kendo, floorball and soccer, art and drawing, and more.

There are also plenty of adult programs available, including athletic leagues, sound bath, yoga, pilates, barre, tai chi, pickleball, dancing, and language classes.

New programs include kids yoga for ages 7-11, little yogi fitness for ages 3-6, middle school yoga for ages 11-14, youth yoga for ages 14-17, kids cardio for ages 3-6, Little Movers-parent and baby movement and play, pre-k creative movement, and yoga/pilates fusion.

You can see program details in the online Craze Recreation Program Guide here.

Interested in teaching or have a class request? Email Cara.Brown@edmondswa.gov for more information.