City of Edmonds receives $300K federal grant to address transportation safety

The City of Edmonds will receive a $300,000 federal grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program.

This program, announced in a city news release, is focused on the development or update of local roadway safety plans by developing well-defined strategies to prevent roadway fatalities and serious injuries. It will also identify and prioritize future projects to help address roadway safety issues.

The city partnered with 10 other agencies, including Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC), on a $2.87 million grant application. PSRC is the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the Seattle metropolitan area, and the city will be working closely with the agency to support the goal of reducing fatalities and serious injuries on Puget Sound roadways.

The city will begin work later this year to develop the plan and will provide the required 20% local match of $75,000. Projects identified in the final plan will be eligible for implementation grants through future federal funding opportunities.