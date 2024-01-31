City of Edmonds seeks applicants for Community Champions Network

The City of Edmonds Planning and Development Department said it is seeking applications for community liaisons to be part of the new Community Champions Network Initiative — part of the 2024 Edmonds Comprehensive Plan Update. The deadline for applications is Feb.12.

The city said in a news release it is committed to creating an updated 20-year Comprehensive Plan that is inclusive of — and responsive to the interests and priorities of — all community members. “As part of our commitment to transparent and accessible dialogue, the Comprehensive Plan is launching a Community Champions Network to bring diverse voices into the process and ensure Edmonds’ planning efforts reflect critical needs and priorities,” the news release said.

The Community Champions Network will comprise five to nine community liaisons – individuals who will be primarily recruited from local organizations. Liaisons will meet regularly to learn about and discuss the planning process and its key themes, “and help empower the broader community to share their feedback and priorities,” according to the release.

The Community Champions Network Initiative will bring these community liaisons together formally in a group to:

– Ensure community members from underrepresented and historically marginalized communities have meaningful opportunities to participate in the development of the Comprehensive Plan

– Support individual community members with civic engagement and build capacity in their communities

– Build long-term and trustful relationships between city staff and community members

– Build community support for future city actions and decisions

The liaison role will be compensated. Participation will involve approximately up to four hours of time each month.

You can submit an application here. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 12.

For more information, visit the Community Champions webpage or email everyonesedmonds@edmondswa.gov.

Para ver este comunicado de prensa y la solicitud visite www.edmondswa.gov/government/departments/development_services/planning_division/2024_comprehensive_plan_updates/everyone_s_edmonds/community_champions

如需查看此媒体发布和申请表，请访问www.edmondswa.gov/government/departments/development_services/planning_division/2024_comprehensive_plan_updates/everyone_s_edmonds/community_champions

www.edmondswa.gov/government/departments/development_services/planning_division/2024_comprehensive_plan_updates/everyone_s_edmonds/community_champions 에서 이 미디어 보도 내용 및 신청서를 볼 수 있습니,