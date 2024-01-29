City of Edmonds seeks applicants for opening on tree board

The Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board is looking to fill one vacant position. The deadline to apply is Feb. 14. The application form is available on the City of Edmonds website.

The citizens’ tree board encourages the planting, protecting and maintaining of trees for long-term community benefit. Tree board meetings are held the first Thursday of each month starting at 6 p.m. both online via Zoom and in person in the Brackett Room on the third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Tree board members must live within the Edmonds city limits, and it’s recommended that tree board members reside in different city watersheds and neighborhoods. Additionally, those with professional or hobbyist interest/experience in urban forestry, horticulture and landscaping — including arborist, botanists, horticulturists, native plant and/or wildlife habitat experts and Master Gardeners — are preferred.

Each tree board member is appointed by an Edmonds city councilmember. More information about the tree board is here.

You can also request an application form to be mailed to you. Email Carolyn.lafave@edmondswa.gov. Applications must be submitted to the city by 4 p.m. Feb. 14. Submittal information is included on the application form.