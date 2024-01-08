Cold, wet, windy weather ahead — and some safety tips

Cold weather can be dangerous. And with significant rain and wind in the local forecast (and a blizzard warning in effect across the mountain passes), here’s some important information to keep in mind, courtesy of the City of Edmonds and the Snohomish County Health Department.

Wind means the possibility of power outages, the city said in a Monday Facebook post. To prepare, make sure to charge up your devices, locate flashlights, stock up on shelf stable food and collect firewood. Also follow the SnoPUD outage map to report any downed lines and track outages at outagemap.snopud.com.

Later this week, the forecast calls for below-freezing temperatures with the possibility for lowland snow. “Now is a good time to cover outside water faucets, locate your ice scrapers and snow shovels, fuel your vehicles, and dig out those cold weather clothes/boots,” the city advised.

According to the health department, cold weather shelters are available in Snohomish County for people to have a safe place to go when temperatures drop to freezing. Find shelter information by calling 211 or visiting the cold weather shelter webpage.

Other winter safety tips to keep in mind:

– Wear layers of lightweight, warm clothing if you are outside, and be sure to cover your head and hands with a hat and gloves or mittens.

– Bring pets inside when it is cold outside.

– Make sure your home has a working carbon monoxide detector. Never run a generator indoors or use a gas stove to heat your home.

– Have a supply of nonperishable, sealed food and drinking water for your household, as well as other emergency essentials: an adequate supply of necessary medications, batteries and blankets and warm clothing for heat.

Find more information at www.snohd.org/weather.