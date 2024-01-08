Reminder: Community presentations continue in January for 2024 school construction bond, levy

The Edmonds School District is asking voters to consider a $594 million school construction bond and a $120 million replacement levy in a Feb. 13 special election and has scheduled a series of community meetings in January so the community can learn more. The remaining meetings are:

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11

Mountlake Terrace Public Library

Mountlake Terrace Public Library 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18

Mountlake Terrace High School Library

Here’s a summary of what’s before voters:

Proposition 1: School Construction Bond

$594 million

Replace four of the district’s oldest schools College Place Elementary (1969) College Place Middle (1970) Oak Heights Elementary (1967) Westgate Elementary (1958)

Build an additional middle school

Middle school would switch to a sixth- through eighth-grade model across the district beginning with the 2028-29 school year. This model aligns with educational standards and expands academic options for sixth graders, the district said.

Fund capital improvement projects Improve safety, security and accessibility Maintain buildings Upgrade tracks and fields



Proposition 2: Replacement Technology/Capital Levy

$30 million each year for four years

Technology resources Chromebooks for each student Staff technology training Enhance cybersecurity

Capital projects Mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades Other site and building improvements



The district says it structured the proposed bond and levy to maintain a consistent tax rate for the community. “Voters decide on a fixed amount for both the bond and the levy, not a tax rate. Both measures are capped at the total dollar amount,” the district said.



You can find more information, including frequently asked questions and cost information, on the levy webpage: bit.ly/2024ESDBondLevy