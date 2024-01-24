Council hears plan for ‘moderate’ 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor improvements

For 20 years, the 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor Project has been on the radar of City of Edmonds officials and arts advocates as a way to connect Main Street to the Edmonds Center for the Arts — while at the same time providing a space for cultural events and street artists.

In summer 2023, Edmonds residents — including those who live along the section of 4th Avenue in question — were asked to share their responses to a 10% design plan for the northern portion of the corridor — and that feedback, along with details about the plan itself — was shared with the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night.

The bottom line: City staff are recommending what Edmonds Community, Culture and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum described as “a more moderate level of improvement” than what was initially envisioned. And councilmembers agreed that in light of the city’s current budget challenges — and pressing priorities in other neighborhoods — the timing for considering such work is not ideal.

“Given the financial situation that our city’s in, personally this is not my priority at this point,” said Councilmember Will Chen. “I think other parts of the city have greater needs.”

Council President Vivian Olson thanked staff for the scaled-back proposal, pointing out that the downtown area already has many amenities and that other areas of Edmonds deserve them as well — when the city’s financial position allows.

Councilmember Susan Paine expressed similiar sentiments, noting that “I wish we could do something like this in all of our neighborhoods. Unfortunately, we don’t have the funds for it right now.”

There is no doubt that improvements are needed on 4th Avenue, which is “one of the older streets in downtown,” Edmonds Arts and Culture Manager Frances Chapin said. Staff cited deteriorating roadways, sidewalks and crosswalks, with pedestrian safety — especially for those with disabilities or mobility issues — being a major concern. The area is also dark at night, and some residents said they appreciated the light coming from the Luminous Forest — a public art installation consisting of roadway lights along 4th Avenue. During community outreach events last summer, attendees shared concerns about some of the design ideas presented. The concept of wider sidewalks, which would essentially would extend into residents’ yards, was viewed positively by some and negatively by others. There were also questions raised about “some of the bold design elements and their cost,” Tatum said. Preserving the character of the neighborhood was also important to community members, he added.

No funding sources have been identified and there is no timeline for future work, said Tatum, who added that staff mainly wanted to get direction from council on “core components” for reference when the city decides to move a 30% design phase.

The 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor was the centerpiece of the city’s successful application to become the state’s first Creative District. In May 2022, the City of Edmonds received a $34,000 grant from the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) to complete 10% design work on the northern section. The Edmonds City Council approved allocating $34,000 that matches the state grant, and the Edmonds Center for the Arts also contributed $20,000 to the project.

Staff have recommended pursuing a project that provides “a more moderate level of improvement, which would focus on the pedestrian experience, while providing a ‘lift’ to the corridor,” Tatum said.

The city’s focus on the arts was also the topic of discussion during the Edmonds Arts Commission’s annual report to the council Tuesday night. The all-volunteer commission — comprised of seven Edmonds residents — oversee programs ranging from the annual Write on the Sound Conference to public art installations to free summer concerts. One of the priorities mentioned during the presentation was a commitment to expand arts options along the Highway 99 corridor, which was greeted with enthusiasm by Councilmembers Chen and Jenna Nand, both of whom live in the area.

“Applaud yourselves,” Councilmember Paine told commissioners attending Tuesday’s presentation. “You are doing a beautiful job. Edmonds does stand out as an arts community.”

In other business, the council heard a detailed — and at times very technical — report on what are known as critical aquifer recharge areas (CARAs). These areas are established to protect groundwater and public drinking supplies from potential contamination and to ensure adequate groundwater availability. They are treated as critical areas under the state’s Growth Management Act.

Acting Planning Manager Mike Clugston explained that city code — last updated in 2016 — stated that no areas meeting criteria for CARAs existed in the city. However, in 2022, Edmonds was alerted to two CARAs in the city’s jurisdiction when the Olympic View Water and Sewer District appealed the city’s SEPA Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) for a stormwater code update. While the water and sewer district’s appeal was denied by the hearing examiner, staff committed to updating city code to reflect the presence of possible CARAs within city boundaries, Clugston said in a staff report accompanying the council agenda.

There are two locations in Edmonds considered critical aquifer recharge areas. Both are where Olympic View has drinking water wells, which supplement the drinking water they purchase from the City of Seattle: Deer Creek Springs and 228th Street. Deer Creek Springs is in the Town of Woodway and has operated for decades, but much of the protection area and buffer around the springs that will comprise the CARA are in Edmonds, Clugston’s report said. The 228th Street location is in Esperance and much of it is under Snohomish County’s jurisdiction, although some of the area and buffer is in Edmonds. The CARA code will apply to both areas to continue to protect groundwater and ensure continued access to clean drinking water for Olympic View customers, the report said.

The Edmonds Planning Board held several meetings on the CARA code amendment, including a public hearing. Based on that work, they developed recommended code language that includes prohibitions on more intensive land uses in the both CARAs as well as restrictions on where and how stormwater can be infiltrated into the ground within them. Tuesday’s report to the council was for information only. An additional council work session is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 6, if necessary, followed by a public hearing Feb. 27.

Also on Tuesday night, the council:

– Affirmed its commitment to abide by the council’s Code of Conduct and Code of Ethics, which is put before council annually “to show that we have a desire to uphold these codes,” Council President Vivian Olson said. All councilmembers raised their right hands and took the pledge, as directed by City Clerk Scott Passey.

– Unanimously approved an ordinance to ensure city code reflects the salary of the mayor and council president as directed by the Edmonds Citizens Salary Commission. City Attorney Jeff Taraday explained that the city has started, stopped and restarted the salary commission — which sets the salaries for city councilmembers and the mayor — several times in recent years. That has resulted in “legacy code language” related to compensation for city council president and the mayor. The approved ordinance amends two section of code to state that the salaries of those two positions reflect the amounts established by the salary commission.

– Unanimously approved a resolution stating that the 2024 city council has prioritized the following workplan for the Edmonds Planning Board: Climate Action Plan integration, land use, multifamily design standards and housing/housing development codes.

— By Teresa Wippel