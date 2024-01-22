Council Jan. 23 to hear report on 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor design work

A report on design work completed so far for the 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor Project is among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The project has been under discussion since 2004, and it was the centerpiece of the city’s successful application to become the state’s first Creative District. In May 2022, the City of Edmonds received a $34,000 grant from the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) to complete conceptual design work on the cultural corridor’s northern section. The Edmonds City Council approved allocating $34,000 that matches the state grant, and the Edmonds Center for the Arts also contributed $20,000 to the project.

The idea behind the corridor — which covers the section of 4th Avenue stretching from Main Street to the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) on Daley Street — is to provide a space for cultural events and street artists that also feature art elements and a pocket park.

Also on Tuesday’s council agenda:

– The annual report from the Edmonds Arts Commission.

– A Critical Aquifer Recharge Area code amendment. The code addresses protecting public groundwater drinking supplies from potential contamination and ensuring adequate groundwater availability.

– Council affirmation of its Code of Conduct and Code of Ethics

– An ordinance to ensure city code reflects that the salary of the mayor and council president are established by the Edmonds Citizens Salary Commission.

– A resolution providing 2024 city council workplan prioritization to the Edmonds Planning Board as follows: Climate Action Plan integration, land use, multifamily design standards and housing/housing development codes.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds. You can also view and comment remotely via this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.