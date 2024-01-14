Edmonds Arts Commission offers one-time second round of tourism promotion grant funds for 2024

Extra one-time funds are available through The Edmonds Arts Commission’s “Tourism Promotion Awards” program, with the deadlline to apply at 4 p.m. Feb. 5.

The program annually supports promotion of not-for-profit arts and culture events/activities in Edmonds that attract visitors from outside Edmonds. The spring application process and Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) recommendations to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) culminates in Edmonds City Council approval of the City of Edmonds budget for the following year.

Last fall, recognizing nonprofits continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, the EAC requested an additional $12,000 from ending cash in the 123 Tourism Promotion Arts Fund be added to the baseline $20,900 already budgeted for the 2024 Tourism Promotion Awards program.

An open application process is available for these additional funds through Feb. 5, for arts-related not-for-profit organizations seeking grants up to $2,500. Both new applicants and organizations already allocated funding for 2024 are encouraged to apply. Applications are available by contacting eac@edmondswa.gov.