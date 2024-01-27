Edmonds Arts Commission seeks applicants

Due to a recent vacancy, the City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) has a partial-term opening for an Edmonds resident with a professional background in the arts.

The Commission is particularly interested in applicants with a background in literary or literary related performing arts, according to a news release.

The person appointed to this position will have the opportunity to request an appointment to a subsequent four-year term. The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The Arts Commission is made up of seven members who serve staggered four-year terms. By ordinance, four of these positions must be filled by people professionally engaged in the arts. The current opening is for a person with a background in the arts and a passion and interest in working with the cultural arts community.

Established in 1975, the Commission is charged by City Ordinance with “promoting the arts as an integral part of the community.” The EAC’s core programs include Public Art and Rotating Visual Art Exhibits, Write on the Sound writers’ conference, Summer Concerts in the Parks, Poet’s Perspective, Cultural Tourism promotion award program and Community Cultural Planning. The Commission meets the first Monday of each month at 5:30 pm.

An individual desiring this appointment must be an Edmonds resident with an Edmonds address, and be willing to attend monthly meetings, and invest the time required for “hands-on” involvement in programs and events.

The City of Edmonds embraces diversity and the EAC is committed to building an inclusive team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.

The application and position description are available online. Applicants should submit their application form, a resume, and a letter of interest by email to: eac@edmondswa.gov. Applications can be mailed to EAC Nominations, 700 Main Street, Edmonds WA 98020.

For more information email frances.chapin@edmondswa.gov.