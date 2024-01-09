Edmonds City Council assignments announced

Here are assignments of Edmonds City Councilmembers to council committees, boards and commissions during the 2024 year, as announced Monday by Council President Vivian Olson:
Council committee appointments
Public Safety, Personnel and Planning Committee
Neil Tibbott (chair)
Chris Eck
Parks and Public Works Committee
Susan Paine (chair)
Michelle Dotsch
Finance Committee
Will Chen (chair)
Jenna Nand
Council Working Committee: Legal Assessment Committee
Nand (chair)
Dotsch
City of Edmonds Boards, Committees and Commissions
Creative District – Tibbott
Disability Board (Edmonds) Two councilmembers appointed quarterly (to be appointed by Mayor Rosen)
Diversity Commission (Edmonds) 1st Wednesday – Eck
Economic Development Committee (Edmonds) 3rd Wednesday – Eck
Historic Preservation Advisory Commission (Edmonds) 2nd Thursday – Dotsch
Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (Edmonds) – Chen
Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee (Edmonds) 1st Thursday (To be appointed by Mayor Rosen)
Tree Board Liaison (Edmonds) 1st Thursday – Nand
Youth Commission (Edmonds) 2nd and 4th Wednesday – Dotsch
Outside Boards/Commissions/Advisory
Affordable Housing Alliance – Tibbott
Community Transit – Paine
Edmonds Chamber of Commerce – Tibbott
Lake Ballinger Work Group – Chen
PFD Oversight Committee (Edmonds) – Eck
Port of Edmonds (Edmonds) 2nd and 4th Monday – Chen
SeaShore Transportation Forum – Paine
SNOCOM 911 3rd Thursday – Nand
Snohomish County Tomorrow Alternate – Dotsch, Olson
Salmon Recovery – WRIA 8 Alternate – Paine, Dotsch
