Edmonds City Council assignments announced

Here are assignments of Edmonds City Councilmembers to council committees, boards and commissions during the 2024 year, as announced Monday by Council President Vivian Olson:

Council committee appointments

Public Safety, Personnel and Planning Committee

Neil Tibbott (chair)

Chris Eck

Parks and Public Works Committee

Susan Paine (chair)

Michelle Dotsch

Finance Committee

Will Chen (chair)

Jenna Nand

Council Working Committee: Legal Assessment Committee

Nand (chair)

Dotsch

City of Edmonds Boards, Committees and Commissions

Creative District – Tibbott

Disability Board (Edmonds) Two councilmembers appointed quarterly (to be appointed by Mayor Rosen)

Diversity Commission (Edmonds) 1st Wednesday – Eck

Economic Development Committee (Edmonds) 3rd Wednesday – Eck

Historic Preservation Advisory Commission (Edmonds) 2nd Thursday – Dotsch

Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (Edmonds) – Chen

Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee (Edmonds) 1st Thursday (To be appointed by Mayor Rosen)

Tree Board Liaison (Edmonds) 1st Thursday – Nand

Youth Commission (Edmonds) 2nd and 4th Wednesday – Dotsch

Outside Boards/Commissions/Advisory

Affordable Housing Alliance – Tibbott

Community Transit – Paine

Edmonds Chamber of Commerce – Tibbott

Lake Ballinger Work Group – Chen

PFD Oversight Committee (Edmonds) – Eck

Port of Edmonds (Edmonds) 2nd and 4th Monday – Chen

SeaShore Transportation Forum – Paine

SNOCOM 911 3rd Thursday – Nand

Snohomish County Tomorrow Alternate – Dotsch, Olson

Salmon Recovery – WRIA 8 Alternate – Paine, Dotsch