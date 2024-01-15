Edmonds council will get down to business with full agenda Jan. 16

To quote that Bachman-Turner Overdrive rock classic, the Edmonds City Council will be taking care of business with a full agenda at its Tuesday, Jan. 16 meeting.

For starters, there are several proclamations and presentations, including:

– A resolution of appreciation to Neil Tibbott for service as 2023 council president.

– A police presentation on the investigation into the Jan. 3 murder of a rideshare driver in Edmonds.

– The Edmonds Business Improvement District annual report.

– An Edmonds Planning Board update.

There will also be an update on the initial public engagement process and goals for the Edmonds Storm and Surface Water Comprehensive Plan.

Appropriately, given all this business, there will also be a discussion of a proposal from Council President Vivian Olson to start Tuesday meetings an hour earlier — at 6 p.m. — in hopes that meetings will be completed by 9 p.m. This would allow “staff and councilmembers to conduct meetings at hours more conducive to mental focus and decision-making,” the council agenda memo notes

“The existing 7 p.m. start time was sensible when public participation was limited to in-person-only, and a common workforce experience for community members was working 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., then commuting home from a brick and mortar workplace,” the agenda memo continues. “With current realities of virtual meeting participation options, telecommuting and more prevalent flexible work schedules, it may be a positive change for council, staff and the public to have the earlier start time.

Olson is also proposing that the council not hold regular council meetings on the last Tuesday of August and the first Tuesday of September, to “provide both councilmembers and staff a scheduled recess of council meetings. The specific timing of this recess allows flexibility for scheduling around the time many families are preparing for the start of a new school year, and council and staff are preparing for a busy budget season,” the agenda memo says.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds. You can watch and comment virtually through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet at 6 p.m. in a closed session to discuss collective bargaining.