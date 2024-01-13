Edmonds Food Bank names Jeremy Peck as director of development

The Edmonds Food Bank on Friday announced the appointment of Jeremy Peck as its first-ever director of development. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Peck brings over two decades of experience in fundraising for nonprofit organizations, with a particular focus on the Pacific Northwest, according to a news release.

Peck joined the Edmonds Food Bank team in January 2024, marking a significant milestone for the organization to enhance its fundraising initiatives. He has expertise in individual giving, special events, grants and capital campaigns.

Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis said she’s thrilled to have Peck join the team as the organization faces the challenge of increasing food insecurity in the community.

“Jeremy will be key to furthering our fundraising efforts to address this need and will enable Edmonds Food Bank to support our community members,” Davis said. “This will also prepare us for developing a successful capital campaign to provide a new facility that is both welcoming and respectful.”

Prior to joining the Edmonds Food Bank, Peck played a crucial role in securing funds for various Snohomish County nonprofits, including Compass Health and Imagine Children’s Museum. His proven track record and commitment to philanthropy align seamlessly with the mission of the Edmonds Food Bank, the food bank announcement said.

Outside of his professional life, Peck is an avid tennis enthusiast. When not on the court, he enjoys spending quality time with his wife and their 11-year-old.