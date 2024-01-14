Edmonds Library rolls out the red carpet

Posted: January 13, 2024

The red carpet invites the public to the celebration.

A host of dignities cut the grand-opening ribbon.
Congressman Rick Larsen shares his strong support for the library system and the importance of having diverse reading materials. Other speakers, L-R, included State Rep. Strom Peterson, Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen, Sno-Isle Board President Rose Olson and Executive Director Lois Langer Thompson.
Opening day drew a large crowd excited to share in the celebration.
Staff member Erin Peterson heads up the long line of patrons wishing to obtain the newly designed library cards.
Edmonds residents Ivory and Lily having their picture taken at the selfie station.
No celebration is complete without lovely things to munch on.
Kids having fun with the many art projects.
The children’s section has many places to sit and enjoy books.
Friends of the Library President Algie Au (far right) with volunteers Mary, Thom and April are excited to be back in action.
Children loved the “pebble” hideaway.
An interactive light wall in the children’s section.
Later in the afternoon, library patrons enjoyed the view and entertainment by Duo Vecchi Burberi.

The Edmonds Library on Saturday rolled out the red carpet, inviting community members and dignitaries to the grand reopening. Having been closed for 18 months due to a 2022 flood and subsequent major remodeling,  everyone was excited to participate in the unveiling of  the library’s many new features and layout.

Hundreds of people braved very cold weather to join in the highly anticipated celebration, which included a ribbon cutting and comments from public officials, food treats, a complimentary coffee bar, musical entertainment, numerous activities for families and children and guided tours.

While it was a long wait, but consensus among those attendees was that it was worth the temporary inconveniences to achieve this updated library and public gathering space.

— Story and photos by Chris Walton

