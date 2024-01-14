Edmonds Library rolls out the red carpet

The Edmonds Library on Saturday rolled out the red carpet, inviting community members and dignitaries to the grand reopening. Having been closed for 18 months due to a 2022 flood and subsequent major remodeling, everyone was excited to participate in the unveiling of the library’s many new features and layout.



Hundreds of people braved very cold weather to join in the highly anticipated celebration, which included a ribbon cutting and comments from public officials, food treats, a complimentary coffee bar, musical entertainment, numerous activities for families and children and guided tours.

While it was a long wait, but consensus among those attendees was that it was worth the temporary inconveniences to achieve this updated library and public gathering space.

— Story and photos by Chris Walton