Edmonds Marsh painting competition entries now on display at Café Louvre

Sixteen works from last summer’s Edmonds Marsh Painting Competition are now on display at Café Louvre.

The competition was organized by the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates (EMEA) to create awareness of the beauty of the Edmonds Marsh and to recognize its value to the community. Artists chose which of the two categories they wanted to enter, painting the beauty of the marsh as it is now or creating a future vision of a larger, functioning estuary.

The works of the first-place winners — Lorraine Goddard, Johanne Friedrich and Audrey Hartman — are on display, along with those of a dozen other artists.

Teri Capp’s painting of Edmonds Marsh, with the caption, “Painting of the Edmonds Marsh by Teri Capp is one of the paintings on display.”