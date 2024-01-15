Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen speaking to Daybreakers Rotary Club Jan. 16

New Mayor Mike Rosen will speak to the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary club about the future of Edmonds during the club’s Tuesday, Jan. 16 meeting.
The public is invited to the meeting, which starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. Breakfast will be served.
