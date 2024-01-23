Edmonds Planning Board Jan. 24 set to discuss detached accessory dwelling unit code amendment

Among the items on the Edmonds Planning Board’s Wednesday, Jan. 24 agenda is a discussion of a code amendment to allow for detached accessory dwelling units (DADUs) — a requirement of House Bill 1337, which the Washington State Legislature approved in 2023.

The planning board will also talk about a tree canopy goal and legal aspects of tree regulation.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also attend remotely at this link, Meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or access by telephone: US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete agenda here.