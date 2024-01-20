Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 26, 2023-Jan. 9, 2024

Dec. 26

3900 block of 228th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

21300 block of 80th Avenue West: A man was arrested for an Edmonds PD warrant.

23900 block of 84th Avenue West: An auto repair shop reported a vehicle prowl and malicious mischief.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man committed theft from a retail clothing store.

00 block of Pine Street: A secure parking garage was broken into, a vehicle window was broken and items were stolen.

20900 block of 70th Avenue West: A man was reported missing from at treatment facility.

Dec. 27

23000 block of Edmonds Way: Two subjects ran from a vehicle after crashing it into multiple unoccupied vehicles.

500 block of Walnut Street: Theft was reported from a common area of a condominium building.

8800 block of 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

23300 block of 97th Avenue West: A woman reported debit card fraud.

7900 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police assisted another law enforcement agencies regarding a felony warrant suspect.

7900 block of 212th Street Southwest: A man wanted to report that his brother used his identity to claim casino money.

21900 block of 64th Avenue West: EPD assisted another police agency with an arrest.

Dec. 28

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: Police assisted another police agency with translating.

13400 block of 12th Avenue Northwest: Canine deployment assisted a neighboring agency with a stolen vehicle investigation.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for theft and resisting arrest.

23600 block of block of Highway 99: Theft from a grocery store was reported.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a supermarket.

18600 block of 76th Avenue West: A business was burglarized by an unknown suspect.

1000 block of 9th Avenue South: An unauthorized purchase was made with stolen debit card.

8100 block of Lake Ballinger Way: A man attempted to scam a victim out of several thousand dollars by doing what appeared to the victim to be repair work to her vehicle.

100 block of 5th Avenue North: Graffiti was found in a public restroom. Suspect information is unknown.

21200 block of 84th Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported between an adult man and his father. No assault was reported.

Dec. 29

23700 block of 80th Court West: A man was reported missing.

22400 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a weapons violation.

1100 block of 3rd Avenue South: A suspicious vehicle led to the warrant arrests of two men and the arrest of a woman.

21200 block of 84th Avenue West: An argument was reported regarding finances.

7600 block of 232nd Street Southwest: A relative of an Edmonds resident entered a home uninvited. Charges were referred for first-degree trespassing.

24100 block of Highway 99: Two subjects stole an unknown amount of merchandise from a discount store.

22100 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after he was found in the garbage bin.

10000 block of Edmonds Way: A misdemeanor referral was made for a domestic violence court order violation via text messages.

Dec. 30

9327 block of 220th Street Southwest: A woman had money taken from her fraudulently over the phone.

9500 block of 233rd Street Southwest: A man and a woman had a verbal altercation.

2310 76th Avenue West: An altercation was reported between intoxicated siblings. No charges have been made at this time.

100 block of 2nd Avenue South: A vehicle was stolen overnight. There is no suspect information.

23200 block of Highway 99: A vehicle was hit in a parking lot, leaving minor damage.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked for third-degree theft and two misdemeanor warrants for theft.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: A woman warrant subject was transferred from King County Jail to Snohomish County Jail on an outstanding warrant.

Dec. 31

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was booked for DUI.

8000 block of 215th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect broke the window of a vehicle with a rock.

800 block of 244th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a mother physically assaulting her juvenile son in a restaurant.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for other agency’s warrant, and narcotics was located after the arrest.

Jan. 1

21100 block of Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from an establishment.

23800 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant after fleeing from a motel.

22600 block of 106th Avenue West: An unknown suspect committed a vehicle prowl/second-degree theft.

700 block of Spruce Street: A stolen license plate was recovered.

23900 block of Highway 99: A gun was found behind a motel office building, possibly associated with a previous case.

1100 block of 6th Avenue South: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

700 block of 14th Way Southwest: Items were stolen from a parked vehicle.

19100 block of Olympic View Drive: A verbal argument was reported between a mother and daughter. No physical altercation occurred.

23400 block of Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from an apartment complex.

7200 block of 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI collision. He was transported to a hospital and was released under hospital care due to his injuries.

Jan. 2

20100 block of 83rd Avenue West: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a property.

23600 block of Highway 99: Two men stole from a grocery store and were not located.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft from a grocery store and booked into jail.

9700 block of Edmonds Way: A self-service machine at a gas station was damaged.

9400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A truck was stolen from an apartment parking lot.

17000 block of Aurora Avenue North: A court order violation was reported.

23400 block of Edmonds Way: A man reported his vehicle was stolen overnight.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole items from a grocery store.

7200 block of 220th Street Southwest: A man was charged with trespassing for entering a closed building.

22800 block of 100th Avenue West: A man reported damage to his vehicle.

8100 Lake Ballinger Way: A subject was trespassed from a restaurant.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole clothing items from a department store but was not located.

7400 block of 208th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered in parking lot.

Jan. 3

23200 block of Highway 99: A protective service incident was referred to an appropriate law enforcement agency.

23800 block of Highway 99: A license plate was found and booked into a property room.

8100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and booked into jail.

23400 block of Highway 99: Theft from a vehicle was reported.

1100 block of Sierra Place: Officers located a stolen vehicle.

8500 block of 242nd Street Southwest: A missing person report was filed for an adult male.

21900 block of Highway 99: A subject refused to leave a store and was arrested, cited and released.

700 block of Fir Street: A large collection of packages was found and delivered to their owners.

200 block of 5th Avenue South: A suspicious person was reported.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A male brandished a sheathed knife to the victim and fled in a vehicle.

21000 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman was accused of fraud.

21500 block of Highway 99: Officers assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a disturbance on a bus.

Edmonds Way and 236th Street Southwest: A man was fatally shot during an altercation. More information is available here.

Jan. 4

24100 block of block of Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a department store for causing a disturbance.

23600 block of Edmonds Way: A vehicle was found with a bullet hole and a bullet lodged in a door.

21900 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for bench warrant and transferred into custody of the originating agency for booking.

21900 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested and booked for shoplifting at a business.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Police assisted another agency with Spanish translation during a call for assault with a weapon.

Jan. 5

238th Street Southwest and Highway 99: An abandoned vehicle left on roadway was towed and later determined to be a non-reported stolen vehicle.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested on a warrant and transferred into the custody of the originating agency.

15000 block of Bothell Way Northeast: A K-9 team assisted another agency with a burglary investigation.

1100 block of North 205th Street: A subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

23632 block of Highway 99: A male stole from a grocery store and was not found the surrounding area.

23400 block of Highway 99: A verbal domestic argument was reported between siblings.

21900 block of 49th Place West: Police assisted another agency on a burglary investigation.

Jan. 6

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man dined and dashed from a restaurant. The suspect not located.

20800 block of 67th Avenue West: A K-9 team assisted a neighboring agency with a burglary investigation.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a location.

200 block of 5th Avenue South: Theft of a drone was reported.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: An unidentified man attempted to pay a business with a counterfeit $100 bill.

400 block of 6th Avenue North: A resident found property on the road. Unable to reach the owner, police placed the property in safekeeping.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A hospital employee reported an assault that occurred a week before. The investigation is ongoing.

21900 block of Highway 99: A womanwas arrested at a grocery store for shoplifting and was transported to jail.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

22800 block of 76th Avenue West: A man was to be found intoxicated in his vehicle. He was arrested and booked for DUI.

1000 block of 112th Street Southwest: A K-9 team assisted another agency with a stolen vehicle investigation.

Jan. 7

700 block of Maple Street: A juvenile was threatened by a stranger online who demanded money. No suspect information at this time.

7200 block of 224th Street Southwest: A loud argument was reported between partners about a night out playing arcade games. An investigation determined that no crime occurred.

Jan. 8

7800 block of 200th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for reckless driving.

200 block of Olympic Avenue: A truck camper was stolen out of victim’s driveway.

21500 block of 73rd Place West: An unknown suspect broke a sliding glass door with a rock.

23600 block of block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and disorderly conduct and booked into jail.

236900 block of Highway 99: A subject stole items from a local business. The items were recovered and the subject was arrested and booked into jail.

Jan. 9

6300 block of St. Albion Way: A subject was arrested on an Edmonds warrant.

21900 block of 76th Avenue West: Stolen license plates were recovered from a vehicle.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole various items from a department store and exited through secured emergency exit doors. The man was booked for felony theft and obstruction.

21300 block of 80th Avenue West: A man was booked for theft.

9800 block of Edmonds Way: A man keyed another man’s vehicle out of frustration, but stayed until police arrived and agreed to pay for all damages. The victim did not wish to aid in prosecution.

23800 block of Highway 99: A male was trespassed from a dessert shop for staying in the bathroom for a long time.