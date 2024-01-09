Edmonds police detectives looking to speak with rideshare customer — and occupants of red vehicle who may be witnesses to Jan. 3 murder

Edmonds police said Tuesday they are continuing to investigate the Jan. 3 Edmonds murder of rideshare driver Abdulkadir Shariff Gedi and are asking for additional community assistance in solving the crime.

“Detectives continue to pore over the information received and evidence recovered during the investigation and are actively following up on leads,” Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said. “This case is our agency’s top priority, and we are working with our law enforcement partners to assist with the investigation and make an arrest.”

The 31-year-old victim, from SeaTac, was in his vehicle when he was shot around 10:15 p.m. Jan. 3. He was making a left turn from 236th Street toward the male suspect, a pedestrian crossing the street in a crosswalk on Edmonds Way. Gedi was rushed to Harborview Medical Center but later died of his injuries. The suspect fled the scene and is still being sought by police.

Detectives would like to speak with the rideshare customer who was dropped off in the Edmonds area before the victim encountered the suspect, McClure said. “That customer is considered a witness only in this investigation, and we ask them to call Edmonds police.” The number is 425-407-3999.

Witnesses also report that a red sedan, possibly a Honda, was seen in the immediate area in the moments after the shooting and detectives “are considering any occupants of that vehicle as witnesses and are asking them to come forward,” he added.

If you know where the suspect is, do not approach. Call 911, Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect can contact their local police or email policetips@edmondswa.gov.