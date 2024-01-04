Updated: Victim in Edmonds shooting dies; suspect still at large

Edmonds police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday at 236th Street Southwest and Edmonds Way. The suspect was still at large as of Thursday morning, Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said.

According to McClure, information from multiple witnesses indicated that the shooting was “a happenstance encounter” that occurred when the male suspect — a pedestrian — was crossing the street and a vehicle was making a turn at the 236th Street Southwest and Edmonds Way intersection. The suspect fired multiple times at the vehicle, striking the driver.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from SeaTac, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died.

The suspect was last seen on foot headed eastbound on 236th. He is described as white or Hispanic, in his teens to early 20s, with curly dark hair, wearing a hoody and all black clothing.

“We believe there is a danger to the community based on the suspect’s action,” McClure said. Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call 911, or you can contact police by emailing policetips@edmondswa.gov.

Because the crime scene is near Madrona K-8 school, police have been in communication with school officials, McClure said. The public will see an extra police presence as officers and detectives canvas the area, he added.

Police from numerous nearby law enforcement agencies responded to assist at the crime scene, including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Shoreline. K-9 units and drones were also dispatched in a search for the suspect, McClure said.