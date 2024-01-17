Edmonds police investigating armed robbery of EWHS students earlier this month

Edmonds police confirmed Wednesday that detectives are investigating the armed robbery of two Edmonds-Woodway High School students in the high school parking lot Jan. 2.
According to Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure, the two male students — ages 14 and 15 — had arranged online to sell shoes and a hoodie and agreed to meet the buyers in the school’s south parking lot.
The victims met the two male suspects around 5:15 p.m. Jan. 2. When the students asked for payment via a phone app, one of the suspects pulled a gun from his waistband and began yelling profanities, McClure said. The suspects took the items and entered a silver vehicle, departing southbound through the parking lot. The suspects were described as Hispanic males in their late teens to early 20s — one wearing a hoodie, a beanie and jeans and the other a brown sweatshirt and baggy jeans.
According to McClure, the victims waited nearly three hours to report the incident, telling a high school official in the EWHS gym during a basketball game later that same evening.
McClure advised teens who want to sell items that “it’s not a great idea to meet in a parking lot,” unless it’s the police station parking lot. In any case, “let your mom and dad know,” he advised.
— By Teresa Wippel
