Edmonds police seek suspect in Tuesday armed robbery of mail carrier

Edmonds police are seeking a man suspected in the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a police social media post, the incident occurred in the 7200 block of 179th Street Southwest. The suspect stole mailbox keys for several Edmonds mail routes, including public and apartment lockboxes.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s, 5-feet-10 and 150 lbs., with 5-inch-long tight dreadlocks. He had a blue disposable surgical mask and was wearing a black puffy jacket. The suspect fled in a black Nissan-style sedan, heading south on 72nd then west on Olympic View Drive.

Anyone seeing the suspect is advised to call 911.