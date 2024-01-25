Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Jan. 29, 2024

Jan. 29, 2024

7 p.m.

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less)

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of January 8, 2024 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

C. List of Small Works Roster Contract Awards

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Resolution No. 24-02 Updating Rules Governing the Transaction of Port Commission Business

B. Resolution No. 24-03 Port Management Agreement

C. Committee Liaison & Assignments

VII. INFORMATION

A. 4th Quarter Marina Operations Report & Annual Review 2023

B. 4th Quarter Harbor Square Report

VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

IX. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

X. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person or join us remotely via Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will generally be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.*

*Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds