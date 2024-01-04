Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Jan. 8, 2024

January 8, 2024

7:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CEREMONIAL SWEARING IN OF ELECTED COMMISSIONERS

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of December 11, 2023 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

C. Approval of Waiver of Notice of Special Meetings

D. Approval of First Amendment to Executive Director Employment Agreement

VII. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Approval for Harbor Square Atrium Window Repair

B. Approval for Elevate Government Affairs Contract Amendment

C. Approval for Port of Edmonds to join PNWA

D. Resolution No. 24-01 Confirming Schedule & Location of Meetings

E. Election of Commission Officers

VIII. INFORMATION

A. Oath of Office

B. Committee Assignments

IX. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person or join us remotely via Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will generally be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.*

*Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.

