Edmonds’ Prestige Care achieves Medicare Five-Star rating

Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center – Edmonds has achieved a “Five-Star Overall Rating” by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Prestige Care is an Edmonds-based provider of senior living, skilled nursing and rehabilitation care.

CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help consumers, their families and caregivers easily compare skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers. Its Nursing Home Care Compare website features a quality rating system that gives each skilled nursing center a rating between one and five stars. Centers with five stars are considered to be significantly above average in health inspections, staffing and quality measures.

CMS calculates star ratings based on a range of data including survey results from independent health inspections conducted by the state, staffing ratios and staff turnover, and indicators of quality care including length of stay, use of medication, patient well-being and several others.

“Recognitions like a Five-Star Rating from CMS reflect the effort that every member of our team puts forth to earn top marks in so many aspects of our care and service. We’re grateful to be honored and look forward to continuing to provide excellent post-hospital recovery and rehabilitation to all those we serve,” said Netsi Habtu, Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center – Edmonds director of nursing services.

For more information on Prestige Care and Prestige Skilled Nursing centers, visit www.prestigecare.com.