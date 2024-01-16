Edmonds scenics: Sunset views Posted: January 15, 2024 1 Margaret Victor credits her sister-in-law Cindy for this photo taken Sunday night. Monday sunset by Lee Lageschulte. Monday sunset by Sharon O’Brien. Monday sunset by Gary Olson.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.