Edmonds School District cancels classes for Thursday; community news presentation rescheduled for Feb. 8

The Edmonds School District canceled classes for the second straight day Thursday, citing icy road conditions. As a result, Edmonds Waterfront Center programming is also canceled, which includes the My Neighborhood News Network program “How Local News Builds Strong Communities” scheduled for Thursday night.

The Waterfront Center program — which includes a question-and-answer session with local reporters — has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7.50 to defray Waterfront Center expenses. You can purchase tickets to the rescheduled event here.

The school district’s decision prompted the closure or delayed opening of other facilities that follow the district’s closure schedule:

In Edmonds, all city programs and classes were again canceled at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center, athough Edmonds City Hall remained open. Given the icy roads again Thursday, “our crews are out sanding and looking for trouble spots,” city spokesperson Kelsey Foster said.

The City of Lynnwood also canceled all of its recreation and senior center programs and facility rentals, although the recreation and senior centers and city hall remained open. Learn more about specific program cancellations in Lynnwood here.

In Mountlake Terrace, all child care, water fitness and land fitness classes were canceled, although the Recreation Pavilion was open for drop-in pool activities. The Lake Ballinger Center (formerly the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center) was closed with all programs canceled. Mountlake Terrace City Hall was open.

Edmonds College resumed normal operations Thursday.