Reminder: Edmonds scout troops offering Christmas tree recycling Jan. 6-7

Edmonds-based BSA Troops 312/319 will be hosting Christmas tree recycling dropoff days Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6-7.

Locations are the QFC at 7500 196th St. S.W., PCC Community Markets at 9803 Edmonds Way and Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 6 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 7. Donations accepted.