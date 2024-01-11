Edmonds’ St. Alban’s Episcopal Church to open warming center Friday

With snow and frigid temperatures in the forecast this week, Edmonds’ St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will offer a warming center at the church on Friday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church’s parish hall will be available for anyone needing temporary shelter from the expected cold weather coming at the end of the week.

Hot drinks and food will be available. All are welcome and there is no requirement to wear masks. Representatives of the church will be there to welcome visitors.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82 Pl. W., Edmonds, east and south of the Five Corners roundabout. Watch out for signs on 212th Street Southwest and 84th Avenue West with directions to the church.