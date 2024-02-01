Edmonds Waterfront Center Trivia Night sets record

It was a record crowd for Intergenerational Trivia Night at the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) Tuesday, with more than 120 participants competing on 22 teams. Creative team names ranged from “The last of the baby boomers” to second- place winners “We are Family.”

Trivia hosts Michelle Neu and Elaine Sonntag Johnson, who have been doing this for seven years, kept the evening lively with lightning-round questions, where everyone competes individually for a seemingly endless supply of crazy prizes.

The questions kept everyone on their toes. Name all 5 Great Lakes. Some are unsettling. True or False – There are snails in your yard with more than 1,000 teeth. True!

“If you plan to attend, be sure your teammates are well versed in science, history, sports, geography, music and pop culture,” said Michelle Neu, EWC Director of Social & Recreation programs.

The event was sponsored by Crista Senior Living, who helped with the event and provided refreshments and raffle prizes. The prizes for the winning team were provided by long-time trivia partner The Red Twig.

“The Red Twig hosted our first intergenerational trivia night at the Red Twig in 2018, which attracted enough people, young and old, to form six teams,” said Edmonds Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson. “Our goal was to bring generations together. After many events at that location and a growing audience, it moved to the senior center. The trivia nights continued in a church basement through the construction of the new EWC, and online during COVID. Now that we are back in the new building, attendance continues to grow”.

The sentiment for the evening was captured by Pat Thorpe, who was on the winning team, “Such a fun, ‘warm’ event on a cold winter night,” she said. “Looking forward to the next one!”

The next trivia night is scheduled for May 30.