Edmonds-Woodway girls feeder hoops team wins Mount Si MLK Classic Gold Division

The future Edmonds-Woodway High School class of 2029 seventh-graders won the Gold Division of the Mount Si Wildcat MLK Classic basketball tournament last weekend, according to a news release.

The team went 4-0 with an average margin of victory of more than 20 points per game. They beat Mount Si in the championship by jumping out to a 15-point lead in the first half and holding the Wildcats off over four quarters on the way to a 45-27 victory.

The Warriors are coached by Matt Manning and his two assistants, Sydney Stumpf and Naomi Limb, are currently seniors on the E-WHS varsity girls basketball team.

The seventh-grade team roster includes Alyssa Rincon, Amara Leckie, Amelia Faber, Amina Mandac, Baya Dire, Charlee Manning, Danielle D’Couto, Emery Thomas, Eva Hopkins, Harper Oliver, Madeline Kost and Sloane Franks.

The Warriors have a season record of 11-0 on and have earned a return to the state tournament in March in Spokane, where they will look to improve upon their second-place finish in 2023.

The E-W feeder team is part of the Edmonds School District feeder program that is focused on promoting girls basketball in the area and producing current and next-generation female coaches, leaders and mentors for Edmonds area student athletes.