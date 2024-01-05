Edmonds Youth Commission hosting intergenerational speed talking event Jan. 16

The City of Edmonds Youth Commission is hosting an intergenerational “speed talking” event in partnership with the Edmonds Waterfront Center from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. The commission is looking for Edmonds youth (ages 13-18) to participate, in a fun way to connect with local Edmonds seniors.

Speed talking is similar to speed networking where youth guests will be paired up with senior guests for a series of friendly introductions and short chats. The pairings will rotate at timed intervals allowing for all attendees to meet each other.

This is a free event with light refreshments provided. For youth interested in attending, RSVP here.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will manage sign-ups for interested seniors. Those interested can email Michelle.neu@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org to find out more information and how to RSVP.

The youth-led commission’s mission is to protect, preserve and enhance the quality of life for Edmonds youth by advising the Edmonds City Council and the public on issues relating to youth policies, programs and opportunities. The commission meets on second and fourth Wednesdays, from 6-7:30 pm, September through June. Meetings are held in person at the Frances Anderson Center at 700 Main St.