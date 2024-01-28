EWHS student Abigail Peterson serves as page for 21st District legislator

Abigail Peterson, a student at Edmonds-Woodway High School, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by 21st District State Rep. Strom Peterson (representing portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood), Peterson is the child of Trevor Peterson and Jessica Peterson of Edmonds.

Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills and participating in mock committee hearings.