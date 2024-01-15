Explore Edmonds Marine Sanctuary under stars at Starlight Beach Walk Feb. 6

Join staff and volunteers from the City of Edmonds and WSU-Snohomish County Extension on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 7-8:30 p.m. for an evening of winter discovery under the stars. Explore the beach as the tide goes out, then return to the Olympic Beach Visitor Station to enjoy hot beverages to take the chill off. All ages are welcome and registration is not required.

Some of the most dynamic and diverse habitats in Edmonds are found within the intertidal zone in waterfront parks, the city said. Low tides occurring during winter nights give beach visitors a unique opportunity to see the fascinating plants and animals that live among the rocks, sand and tidepools after dark.

The beach walk will be led by volunteers from the Edmonds Discovery Programs and the WSU-Snohomish County Beach Watchers. These knowledgeable volunteers will help identify the plants and animals encountered during the walk and explain their unique adaptations and role in the marine ecosystem. Visitors can expect to see anemones, sea stars, crabs and many other common residents of the marine sanctuary.

Meet at 7 p.m. at the Olympic Beach Visitor Station, 200 Admiral Way in Edmonds at the base of the fishing pier.

The event will occur rain or shine, so bring a flashlight and dress for the weather. Sturdy footwear or rubber boots are recommended.

The Starlight Beach Walk is presented by the WSU Snohomish County Extension Beach Watchers, the City of Edmonds Discovery Programs and the Snohomish County Marine Resources Advisory Committee and Surface Water Management Division.

For more information, call 425.771.0227 or email Jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov.