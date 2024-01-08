Fire feasibility study among items to be discussed during Jan. 9 council committee meetings

Proposed buildings to be added to the Edmonds Register of Historic Places and a discussion of the Fitch and Associates feasibility study related to Edmonds fire and emergency services are among the items to be discussed by the Edmonds City Council during their Tuesday, Jan. 9 committee meetings.

Council committee meetings are virtual work sessions for the council and city staff. Click on this Zoom meeting link to access each meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

If members of the public cannot access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided on city council committee nights from 3:30-9:30 p.m. at the city council conference room, first floor of city hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Among the items to be discussed Jan. 9 (click on each committee meeting name to access full agenda):

3:30 p.m. Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel Committee

– Naloxone agreement

– Proposed listing of 820 Main St., 820 Maple St.t, the Beeson House at 116 4th Ave. N., and the Schneider Building at 100 5th Ave. N. on the Edmonds’ Register of Historic Places.

– Employment agreement with the executive assistant to the city council.

– Fire feasibility assessment presentation.

5:30 p.m. Finance Committee

– November 2023 monthly financial report

– Finance Committee 2024 Work Plan

7:30 p.m. Parks and Public Works Committee

– Frances Anderson Center building use agreements.

– Professional services agreement for design services for Phase 15 Waterline Replacement Project.

– Public Safety Building solar project professional services agreement and power of attorney.

– Supplemental agreement with KPG Psomas, Inc. for the Main Street Overlay Project.

– City of Edmonds Facility Condition Assessment update by Mckinstry

– Fire Station 16 fire alarm panel and system replacement