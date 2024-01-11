From the city: What’s that liquid being applied to the roads?

Winter conditions require additional work to keep Edmonds’ transportation network safe for all, the City of Edmonds says.
The lines or bands of liquid that you can see on a dry day is a deicing agent called calcium magnesium acetate (CMA). The application of CMA indicates the City of Edmonds Public Works maintenance team is preparing roads for a forecasted freeze or snow event. More information on this product can be found here.
This application helps keep streets safe and passable for vehicular traffic, including emergency vehicles.
When you see the CMA spray vehicle or the plow/sanding trucks spreading a mixture of sand and CMA, the city asks that you afford them extra space to work safely and spray thoroughly and properly.
